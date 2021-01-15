WATCH: Pence remembers Chuck Yeager at memorial service

Vice President Mike Pence traveled to West Virginia to attend a public celebration for the late Air Force Brig. Gen. Chuck Yeager.

Watch Pence’s remarks in the player above.

Yeager died last month at age 97. The West Virginia native in 1947 became the first person to fly faster than sound.

“Like so many of our greatest heroes, he seemed like an ordinary American kid, but in time he became the greatest military aviator in history,” Pence said.

Yeager’s wife, Victoria Yeager, accompanied Pence aboard Air Force Two and attended the service in Charleston, West Virginia.

Yeager’s casket was also aboard the flight.

“The crew of the cockpit of Air Force Two told me this morning before we took off from Andrews Air Force Base, how deeply honored they were to have the privilege to carry Gen. Chuck Yeager on his last flight back home to West Virginia,” Pence said during his remarks.

The ceremony was held at the Charleston Coliseum.