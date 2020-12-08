WATCH: The family of Vanessa Guillén, Army soldier killed at Fort Hood, hold a news presser

The Army says it has fired or suspended 14 officers and enlisted soldiers at Fort Hood, Texas, and ordered policy changes to address chronic failures of leadership that contributed to a widespread pattern of violence, including murder, sexual assault and harassment.

Two general officers are among those being removed from their jobs, as top Army leaders announce the findings of an independent panel’s investigation into problems at the base.

The actions taken Tuesday by Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy come after a year that saw at least 25 soldiers assigned to Fort Hood die due to suicide, homicide or accidents, including the bludgeoning death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen.

Guillen’s family appeared at a Houston news conference Tuesday

“You could say we’re satisfied with what the investigation released today,” said her sister, Myra Guillen. “We asked for them to be removed and they have been removed. Now it’s it’s for us to keep on asking for justice, to find those who are responsible and keep the investigation going.”

The family is demanding Congress pass legislation that would change the way the military addresses sexual assault and harassment claims within its ranks.