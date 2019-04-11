What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Trump hosts Oval Office celebration for World War II vets

Nation

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is hosting a celebration for four veterans of World War II.

After Trump addressed the Veterans of Foreign Wars convention last year, he welcomed 95-year-old Allen Jones to the stage. The White House says Jones asked to spend his birthday Thursday with the president and Trump agreed. The three other veterans attending the Oval Office celebration are 100, 101 and 103.

Their ages led Trump to remark that he’s a “big believer in having good genes.” The president turns 73 in June.

One veteran – a medic during the war – recently embarked on a tour to visit all 50 states and the White House to educate Americans about the “Greatest Generation,” the term used to describe those who fought during World War II.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Apr 11 How Scott Kelly’s year in space changed his poop

  2. Read Apr 10 Here is the first photo of a black hole

  3. Watch Apr 10 What the first photograph of a black hole can reveal about space

  4. Watch Apr 10 Antarctica is losing ice at an accelerating rate. How much will sea levels rise?

  5. Read Apr 10 Lethal plans: When seniors turn to suicide in long-term care

The Latest