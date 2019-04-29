What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH: Trump hosts winning Baylor women’s basketball team

Nation

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is hosting Baylor University’s championship women’s basketball team in the Oval Office.

This is the third time the Lady Bears have won the national championship. The team finished the season 37-1.

The Baylor team beat Notre Dame 82-81 earlier this month. Team member were served fast food from Wendy’s, McDonald’s and Burger King in the State Dining Room. That’s same spread that other sports teams ate during their visits to the Trump White House.

The team gave Trump a signed basketball, a national championship hat and a Baylor basketball jersey emblazoned with No. 1.

He joked that the sleeveless jersey would let him show off his “toned arms.”

Coach Kim Mulkey suggested that it might look better on first lady Melania Trump.

