WATCH: Trump marks 9/11 anniversary with moment of silence

The commemoration of the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks began with moments of silence Wednesday morning.

With the American flag flying atop the White House at half-staff, Trump participated in a moment of silence on the South Lawn with first lady Melania Trump and dozens of members of the executive branch. He then was heading to a commemoration at the Pentagon.

At ground zero in New York, victims’ relatives and dignitaries were gathered on the memorial plaza at the World Trade Center in New York as the ceremony started at 8:46 a.m. Wednesday. That is the time when a hijacked plane slammed into the World Trade Center’s north tower on Sept. 11, 2001.

Then victims’ loved ones began reading the names of the nearly 3,000 people killed when a total of four hijacked planes crashed into the trade center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field.

Members of Congress held their own moment of silence on Capitol Hill. Vice President Mike Pence was to deliver remarks at a commemorative service in Shanksville.

