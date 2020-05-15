What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. coronavirus map

Podcast: America, Interrupted

WATCH: Whistleblower Rick Bright says country missed ‘critical steps’ to prepare for pandemic
By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Trump participates in presentation of the United States Space Force Flag

Nation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Space Force — the newest branch of the armed services — now has its own flag.

Defense Department officials presented President Donald Trump with the Space Force flag during a short Oval Office event on Friday. The dark blue and white flag includes elements intended to evoke the vast recesses of outer space.

The Space Force, which was officially established in December, is the first new military service since the U.S. Air Force was established in 1947. The 16,000 airmen and civilians that make up the Space Force technically remain part of the Air Force, which previously oversaw offensive operations in space. But Trump has made clear he sees the newest service as critical to the future of American defense.

The president said during Friday’s ceremony that the U.S. is building a “super-duper missile” that can travel “17 times faster than what we have right now.”

The flag includes a Delta Wing — long a symbol in the Air Force — meant to signify change and innovation. Dark and light shades of gray within the delta were incorporated in a nod to the 24/7 nature of the Space Force’s work.

The flag also features a globe, for the Space Force fighters’ home turf, and an elliptical orbit around the globe was incorporated to signify the force’s mission to defend and protect from adversaries and threats emanating in space.

This flag was produced by artists and craftspeople at the Defense Logistics Agency flag room in Philadelphia from a design finalized and documented by the Department’s Institute of Heraldry at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read May 15 What 74 former Biden staffers think about Tara Reade’s allegations

  2. Read May 15 Obama team left pandemic playbook for Trump administration, officials confirm

  3. Read May 15 WATCH: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds news briefing

  4. Read May 15 WATCH: Trump expresses confidence in ‘warp speed’ vaccine push as studies ramp up

  5. Read May 15 WATCH: Ivanka Trump, agriculture secretary tour launch of family food box program

Astronaut Christina Koch on women in space and 11 months without gravity

Science Mar 31

The Latest