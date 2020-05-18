WATCH: Virginia’s Northam says beaches can reopen ahead of Memorial Day

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

Nation

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is relaxing restrictions on beach goers in Virginia Beach ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.

Northam said Monday he is allowing the beaches to open under modified conditions including sunbathing and surfing starting Friday.

Northam said there will still be a ban on group sports, alcohol use, electronic speakers, and tents. And beach parking will be capped at 50% capacity.

He joins several other East Coast governors who are moving to open beaches in some form ahead of the holiday weekend.

Last week, most of Virginia began Northam’s first phase of a gradual reopening plan, which kept in place beach closures except for exercise and fishing.

Those rules were not strictly enforced and warm weather last weekend drew large crowds to the Virginia Beach oceanfront, the state’s most popular beach.

The governor sternly warned that he could close the beaches again if his new rules aren’t followed.

By —

Associated Press

