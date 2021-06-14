WATCH: What’s behind rising domestic and gun violence during the pandemic?

Warning: This conversation will include discussion of domestic and gun violence.

The United States is home to 4 percent of the world’s population, but owns 40 percent of the world’s guns. There were 43,538 gun deaths in America in 2020, and at least 611 mass shooting events– the most on record, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Join PBS NewsHour’s William Brangham, U.C. Davis Medical Center’s Dr. Garen Wintemute, Michigan State University’s April Zeoli and My Sister’s House CEO Tosha Connors as they take your questions on gun and domestic violence in America.

Watch the panel at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 15 in the player above.

Among the reasons for those statistics was an increase in domestic violence.

What’s behind this increase? How are guns, violence and domestic violence connected?

If you or someone you know are a victim of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you or someone you know has talked about contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.