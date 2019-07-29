What we know about the Gilroy shooting

At least three people were killed and 15 were wounded Sunday when a person opened fire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in northern California.

Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee said at a news conference Sunday night that the gunman was shot and killed by police at the festival. Some witnesses have reported there might have been a second suspect, but law enforcement does not yet know what role that person might have played.

Police say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing and plan to update the public as more information becomes available. Here’s what we know.

What happened

At 5:41 p.m. PST, there were reports of shooting on the north side of the Gilroy Garlic Festival, a three-day event that has been held annually since 1979 and draws in about 100,000 people each year.

Sunday was the last day of the three-day event held in the city of Gilroy, which has a population of about 58,000 and is located 30 miles southeast of San Jose.

Police said it appears the suspect was shooting at random.

Officers were in the area and responded to reports of the shooting within a minute. The main suspect was shot and killed.

A number of other first responders from across Santa Clara and Monterrey County came to the scene after the Gilroy Police Department put out a call for help. Police are still seeking more information on witness reports of a second suspect.

The victims

Law enforcement is waiting to inform the families before they release the names of the victims.

But one father has told media that his 6-year-old son, Steven Romero, was among the victims.

“My son had his whole life to live and he was only six. That’s all I can say,” the boy’s father Alberto Romero, told NBC Bay Area news.

Those who were wounded were taken to nearby hospitals. The Santa Clara Valley Medical Center received five of the patients.

Medical officials said the victims’ conditions range “from critical to fair.”

Two people were transferred to St. Louise Regional Hospital in Gilroy, and Stanford Medical Center took in two patients, the Associated Press reported.

The suspects

The suspect has not been formally identified, but the City of Gilroy used male pronouns in a public statement and said the person was carrying an “assault-type rifle.”

Police said his motive was not known.

Law enforcement officers are seeking information on reports of a second suspect.

The festival’s security

There was a significant police presence at the festival, including a bag inspection and metal detection using wands.

“We have very tight security for getting into the festival,” Smithee said.

Police said the suspect appeared to bypass the security by cutting through a fence that was near a creek and a parking area.

Support for victims

The police set up an area where families could meet if they were separated during the incident.

The Gilroy Police Department also set up a hotline (408-846-0584) that families could call if they need information about their family.

The Gilroy Unified School District is offering counseling for students, staff and community members affected by the shooting.

What’s next

Police are continuing their investigation and plan to brief the media on Monday at 10 a.m. PST.

Law enforcement is encouraging any witnesses who have not talked to the police to call 408-846-0583 and provide a statement.

It will continue to be an active crime scene “for some time,” Smithee said.