Black women lawmakers discuss the rampant abuse and harassment they face at work

Today, we’re bringing you a special conversation with PBS NewsHour Correspondent Amna Nawaz, who speaks with Colorado State Senator Rhonda Fields, Baltimore city State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby and former Vermont State Representative Kiah Morris about the harassment they’ve faced as Black women holding public office. The conversation builds on a PBS NewsHour investigation uncovering the abuse regularly faced by Black women in elected office across the nation.

More Black women are being elected to office. Few feel safe once they get there

