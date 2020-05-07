Bonus episode: Rural hospitals were already struggling. Then the coronavirus hit.
Much of what we’ve heard about the coronavirus is from major cities like New York. But what’s happening to hospitals in rural America, where there are more high-risk patients, fewer resources and a smaller safety net — if there is one at all? We talk to two front-line hospital workers in southwest Georgia, and one man in West Texas who has pieced together his own supply chain to get hospitals the equipment they need.
