Introducing: Broken Justice

We’re briefly interrupting your regular podcast feed to offer a sample of our newest podcast series: Broken Justice. In 1997, Ricky Kidd was sentenced to life without parole for a double homicide he says he didn’t commit. And, he argues, his court-appointed lawyer is the reason. In the U.S. justice system, everyone has the right to an attorney, even if you can’t afford one. But what happens when your lawyer is overworked, underfunded and unable to do their job? From the PBS NewsHour, a look inside the crisis that is overwhelming Missouri’s public defender system and what it means for serving justice in America.