Politics This Morning: What to expect from Night 3 of the DNC

The second night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention featured the official nomination of Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee as well as speeches from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, former President Bill Clinton, professor and former second lady Jill Biden and others. As day three of the DNC gets underway, join the PBS NewsHour’s Daniel Bush and Lisa Desjardins for a recap of night two and what to watch for Wednesday evening.

