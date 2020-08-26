What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Republican National Convention

Day 3

Schedule

10:30am ET

Politics This Morning Replay

6pm ET

PBS NewsHour in 3 hours

7pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Pre-show with Daniel Bush in 4 hours

8pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Analysis with Judy Woodruff in 5 hours

9pm ET

Republican National Convention Night 3 in 6 hours

Featured Speaker: Vice President Mike Pence

Politics This Morning: What to expect from night 3 of the RNC

The second night of the 2020 Republican National Convention featured a pardon from President Donald Trump, a naturalization ceremony and speeches from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Sen. Rand Paul, Melania Trump and others. As day three of the RNC gets underway, join the PBS NewsHour’s Dan Bush and Yamiche Alcindor for a recap of night two and what to watch for Wednesday evening.

