Politics This Morning: What to expect from night 3 of the RNC

The second night of the 2020 Republican National Convention featured a pardon from President Donald Trump, a naturalization ceremony and speeches from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Sen. Rand Paul, Melania Trump and others. As day three of the RNC gets underway, join the PBS NewsHour’s Dan Bush and Yamiche Alcindor for a recap of night two and what to watch for Wednesday evening.

