Politics This Morning: What to expect from the DNC

The Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday in an unprecedented and largely virtual format. Join the PBS NewsHour’s Daniel Bush and Lisa Desjardins for a preview of what to expect from the week and what to watch on the first night. Each morning of the convention this week, we’ll be bringing special analysis of the Democratic National Convention — big moments from the night before, and what to expect from the day ahead.

