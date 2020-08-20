Politics This Morning: What to expect from the final night of the DNC

The third night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention featured the speeches from Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren, Nancy Pelosi, former president Barack Obama and vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris. Join the PBS NewsHour’s Daniel Bush and Amna Nawaz for a recap of the night and what to watch for Thursday evening as Joe Biden takes the stage for his acceptance address.

