Democratic National Convention

Day 4

Schedule

10:30am ET

Politics This Morning Replay

6pm ET

PBS NewsHour Replay

7pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Pre-show with Daniel Bush Replay

9pm ET

Democratic National Convention Day 4 in 9 minutes

Sen. Cory Booker

Joe Biden, Democratic nominee for president

Latest Election News

Politics This Morning: What to expect from the final night of the DNC

The third night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention featured the speeches from Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren, Nancy Pelosi, former president Barack Obama and vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris. Join the PBS NewsHour’s Daniel Bush and Amna Nawaz for a recap of the night and what to watch for Thursday evening as Joe Biden takes the stage for his acceptance address.

