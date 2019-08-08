What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

2020 candidates kick off Iowa State Fair campaign blitz

Politics

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa State Fair presidential blitz is underway, with former Vice President Joe Biden and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock blistering President Donald Trump and promising to fight for the state in the general election if they win the Democratic nomination.

Biden told several hundred fairgoers Thursday that he plans to work hard to win the Iowa caucuses after watching his previous presidential bids fall flat in the state that kicks off presidential nominations.

Then he wants to wrest Iowa back from the Republican column next November.

Bullock is making his eighth trip to Iowa in just over two months. He needs to build enough support here to qualify for the next presidential primary debates in September.

More than 20 presidential candidates will speak at the fair in the coming days.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Aug 07 Why mental illness can’t predict mass shootings

  2. Read Aug 07 ‘Not one more.’ Listen to the powerful memorial for the El Paso shooting’s youngest victim

  3. Read Aug 06 What we know about the El Paso and Dayton shooters’ guns

  4. Read Aug 08 Forget coral bleaching. Warming oceans are killing reefs and dissolving their skeletons

  5. Watch Aug 07 Trump met with mixed reactions during visits to grief-stricken El Paso and Dayton

The Latest