A guide to the Democrats’ impeachment report

President Donald Trump put his personal interests over U.S. foreign policy and national security by pushing Ukraine to investigate a political rival, Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee concluded in a report released Tuesday.

The detailed, 300-page report was sent to the House Judiciary Committee, which is leading the next phase of the impeachment investigation starting with a hearing Wednesday.

The conclusions in the report were not a surprise. Democrats on the Intelligence panel argued during public hearings last month that Trump abused his power by withholding a White House meeting and military aid from Ukraine in exchange for a probe into alleged corruption by former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

House Republicans from several committees released their own report Monday in which they drew the opposite conclusion, finding there was not enough evidence to prove that Trump acted improperly

Here are highlights from the Democrats’ report: