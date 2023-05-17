A look back at the Watergate hearings, 50 years later

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Dan Cooney
This week marks 50 years since the first public hearings of the Senate Select Committee on Presidential Campaign Activities, also known as the Senate Watergate hearings.
It also marked the start of a public television “experiment,” as the late Jim Lehrer put it: gavel-to-gavel coverage of the hearings, rebroadcast each evening.
“We shall see cross-examination of men who were once among the most powerful in the land, as the select committee tries to answer the ultimate question: How high did the scandals reach, and was President Nixon himself involved?” Robert MacNeil told viewers at the start of coverage on May 17, 1973.
The committee’s work brought several historic moments, namely:
The historic Senate hearings would eventually lead to the resignation of an American president a year later. Watergate “showed the government of the United States at its absolute worst, and then it showed it at its absolute best,” Lehrer told the NewsHour’s Jeffrey Brown during a 2013 conversation.
How co-anchors Robert MacNeil and Jim Lehrer introduced the Watergate hearings in 1973. Video by Justin Scuiletti/PBS NewsHour
The coverage of the Watergate hearings elicited positive feedback for public broadcasting in an era before C-SPAN. MacNeil and Lehrer went on to create a nightly broadcast that you know today as the PBS NewsHour.
Learn more about the Watergate scandal ahead of the hearings’ 50th anniversary on Wednesday:
Dan Cooney is the PBS NewsHour's Social Media Producer/Coordinator.
