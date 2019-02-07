What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Matthew Whitaker, Jeff Sessions' former chief of staff, has been tapped as the acting attorney general, replacing his former boss. Photo By Douglas Graham/CQ Roll Call
By —

Associated Press

Acting AG Whitaker says he won’t testify unless House panel drops subpoena threat

Politics

WASHINGTON — Acting Attorney general Matthew Whitaker says he won’t appear before a House committee unless the panel drops its threat of subpoenaing him.

Whitaker said in a statement Thursday that the House Judiciary Committee is trying “to create a public spectacle” by authorizing a tentative subpoena for his testimony even though he had already agreed to appear voluntarily.

READ MORE: House panel to vote on subpoena for acting attorney general

Whitaker is scheduled to testify Friday.

He is likely in his final days on the job given that the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday approved the nomination of William Barr as acting attorney general. That nomination next goes to the full Senate.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Feb 06 WATCH LIVE: Trump’s family separation policy under scrutiny in House hearing

  2. Read Feb 05 Read Stacey Abrams’ full response to the State of the Union

  3. Read Feb 06 How to teach a honeybee to do math

  4. Read Feb 07 Why you should know about these Social Security and Medicare donut holes

  5. Read Feb 04 WATCH: Trump delivers 2019 State of the Union

The Latest