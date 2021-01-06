Acting U.S. Attorney General says U.S. Capitol insurrection an ‘intolerable attack’

Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen says the violent pro-Trump mobs that stormed the U.S. Capitol was an “intolerable attack on a fundamental institution” of democracy.

Rosen said Wednesday that the Justice Department has been working with U.S. Capitol Police and other federal law enforcement agencies to secure the Capitol. He says hundreds of federal agents from Justice Department agencies were sent to assist.

He called it an “unacceptable situation” and said federal prosecutors “intend to enforce the laws of our land.”

Dozens of President Donald Trump’s supporters breached the security perimeter and entered the Capitol as Congress was meeting, expected to vote and affirm Joe Biden’s presidential win. They were seen clashing with officers both inside the building and outside.

Police declared the Capitol to be secure about four hours later.