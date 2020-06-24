What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks to people as they gather for a vigil to remember victims of the mass shootings at Dayton and El Paso, at Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
By —

Associated Press

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defeats NY Democratic primary challengers

Politics

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defeated her challengers in the Democratic primary for New York’s 14th Congressional District, in her first defense of the seat she claimed in a shocking victory two years ago.

Her chief challenger in Tuesday’s primary was Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, a former CNBC anchor who was a registered Republican until a few years ago. The 30-year-old Ocasio-Cortez has been one of the most well-known voices of the American political left since her 2018 victory.

Her district in Queens and the Bronx was among the places hit hardest by the coronavirus, which made traditional campaigning impossible over the past three months.

