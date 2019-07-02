What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) greets supporters before marching in the Nashua Pride Parade in Nashua, New Hampshire, on June 29, 2019. Photo by Brian Snyder/Reuters
By —

Juana Summers, Associated Press

Bernie Sanders campaign raised $18 million in second quarter

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders raised $18 million for his presidential campaign during the second fundraising quarter, his campaign said Tuesday. It said that he transferred another $6 million from other accounts.

His second quarter total trails that of Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, who raised $24 million during the same period. Sanders led the Democratic field during the first fundraising period, bringing in $18 million.

So far, few campaigns have released early details of their second quarter fundraising. Campaigns have until July 15 to report the numbers to the Federal Election Commission.

