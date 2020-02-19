Biden accuses Bloomberg of slamming ‘Obamacare’

Former Vice President Joe Biden is accusing Mike Bloomberg of denigrating former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law by calling it “a disgrace” when it was passed.

Biden said during Wednesday night’s debate that he’s the only candidate on the debate stage “who actually got anything done on health care” when he worked to get the Affordable Care Act passed, but “Mike called it a disgrace.”

Bloomberg disputed that, saying he is a fan of “Obamacare” and wrote an op-ed praising the plan.

He said he thinks Democrats should build on the plan and not try something new.

Biden again asserted that Bloomberg had criticized the law, saying, “Look it up. Check it out.”