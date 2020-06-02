What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Associated Press

Biden and Trump win Indiana’s primary

Politics

Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump have won Indiana’s presidential primary.

Indiana is among the states and the District of Columbia with primaries on Tuesday. Pennsylvania offers the day’s biggest trove of presidential delegates.

The Democratic result in Indiana was expected because Biden’s rivals have already dropped out of the race.

The former vice president’s haul of delegates from the Indiana victory pushes him closer to the 1,911 delegates he needs to capture the Democratic presidential nomination.

The state’s primary was delayed by four weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak.

