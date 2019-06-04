Visit CANVAS arts and culture

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden addresses union workers at the Teamsters Local 249 hall during his first public event since announcing his bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S. April 29, 2019. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/Reuters
Biden is fixing his climate plan that failed to cite sources

Politics

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign is fixing his climate policy plan because a handful of passages did not credit some of the sources in the proposal.

The changes on Tuesday come after The Daily Caller reported that several passages from Biden’s plan appeared to borrow from policy papers written by outside groups without citation.

A campaign statement says, “Several citations, some from sources cited in other parts of the plan, were inadvertently left out of the final version of the 22-page document.”

The added citations included passages from documents published by the Blue Green Alliance and the Carbon Capture Coalition.

Biden’s 1988 presidential campaign ended amid controversy over plagiarized passages in his campaign speech and after he admitted plagiarism on a law school paper.

