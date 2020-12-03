Double your gift now with our
Year-End Match.

Your gift makes PBS NewsHour possible.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

Biden picks Brian Deese for National Economic Council

Politics

President-elect Joe Biden has tapped former Obama administration senior economic adviser Brian Deese to be director of the National Economic Council.

Deese is now the managing director and global head of sustainable investing at the BlackRock company. He worked on the auto bailout and environmental issues in the Obama White House, where he held the title of deputy director of both the NEC and the Office of Management and Budget.

Biden said Thursday in a prerecorded video announcing the appointment that Deese is “someone who looks at hard problems and finds solutions that help make life better for American families.”

Biden highlighted Deese’s expertise on climate policy, as he looks to make the issue a centerpiece of his White House agenda.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Dec 02 Renaissance master painter breaks gender barriers centuries later

  2. Read Dec 02 The challenges Biden will face on immigration reform

  3. Read Dec 03 Ivanka Trump deposed as part of inauguration fund lawsuit

  4. Watch Dec 02 Why this Georgia election official called out Trump’s fraud claims

  5. Read May 04 A Historical Timeline of Afghanistan

The Latest