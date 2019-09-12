Biden, Sanders spar over ‘Medicare for All’ in 3rd Democratic debate

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are sharply battling over “Medicare for All” at Thursday’s Democratic presidential debate in Houston.

The former vice president is accusing Sanders of being less than candid about “how much it’s going to cost the taxpayers” to shift the nation to single-payer health insurance, particularly union members who made concessions to obtain better health insurance under the current system.

Biden says, “For a socialist, you’ve got a lot more confidence in corporate America than I do.”

When Sanders pushed back, invoking cancer treatment, Biden replied that “I know a lot about cancer — it’s personal to me.” Biden’s son Beau died of brain cancer in 2015.

Earlier, Biden suggested his 2020 rival Elizabeth Warren is not being candid about the costs of her plan for the federal government to provide health care to all Americans.

He said that “this is about candor, honesty,” suggesting Warren’s plan to increase income taxes on wealthier Americans by 2% falls far short of the estimated $30 billion the plan would cost.

Biden says it’s not a bad idea if you like it. But he says, “I don’t like it.”

Warren is responding by saying people will pay premiums to the government instead of to health insurance companies, adding, “I’ve never actually met anyone who likes their insurance company.”