Biden says no Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — President Joe Biden said Monday “there will no longer be Nord Stream 2,” a crucial European gas pipeline, if Russia further invades Ukraine with “tanks or troops.”

WATCH: Biden holds a news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Biden made his comments during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House, shortly after the two leaders met for talks about the simmering crisis.

The White House has expressed increasing alarm about the prospects of a military conflict. Biden has been looking to solidify support among European allies for economy-jarring sanctions against Russia if it moves further with an invasion.

This is a developing story and will be updated.