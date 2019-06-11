Biden: Trump is a ‘threat to our core values’

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Latest on Donald Trump and Joe Biden visiting Iowa (all times local):

1:35 p.m.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is blasting President Trump for his behavior during the D-Day commemoration in Europe last week, including a tweet attacking singer and Broadway star Bette Midler.

During a speech Tuesday to about 100 people in working-class Ottumwa, Iowa, Biden repeated his oft-stated claim that Trump is a “threat to our core values.”

Biden, with a look of disbelief on his face, said, “He found time to go after Bette Midler in the middle of the D-Day ceremonies.”

Trump called Midler a “Washed up psycho” in a late-night tweet after she apologized for an incorrect statement she made criticizing Trump.

With Trump traveling to Iowa, the former vice president is attacking the president specifically on his economic policies at the outset of a two-day trip, focusing on economically struggling southeastern Iowa.