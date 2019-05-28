Join us on a journey to Antarctica

By —

Thomas Beaumont, Associated Press

Biden uses education rollout to promote his 1994 crime bill

HOUSTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is calling for a renewed ban on certain military-style guns and ammunition, pitching it as part of his proposal on education priorities.

The former vice president is using his education rollout, his first detailed policy proposal, to lean into his leadership on a 1994 crime bill, which some Democratic rivals have critiqued and which President Donald Trump is using to hammer the Democratic front-runner.

But during a public appearance with the American Federation of Teachers in Houston, Biden unveiled a proposal that he said would “defeat the National Rifle Association — again.” The 1994 ban expired in 2004.

Democratic rival Cory Booker has called the 1994 law “bigoted,” while Trump tweeted from Japan that anyone associated with the law will “not have a chance.”

