What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden addresses supporters as his wife Jill looks on at his Super Tuesday night rally in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 3, 2020. Photo by Mike Blake/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

Biden wins Texas primary

Politics

Joe Biden has won Texas’ Democratic presidential primary. The state has 228 delegates at stake, the second biggest prize of the night.

More than 2 million people had already voted in Texas even before polls opened for Tuesday’s primary. The state, which has long been reliably Republican, is growing increasingly bluer amid a demographics change in Texas.

MORE: Super Tuesday’s full election results

Biden held a rally in Dallas on Monday night, where he showcased two of his newest supporters and former rivals, Amy Klobuchar and Beto O’Rourke. Pete Buttigieg endorsed Biden earlier in the night in Dallas.

Biden has also won Massachusetts, Arkansas, Minnesota, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, North Carolina and Virginia. Bernie Sanders has won California, Utah, Vermont and Colorado.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Mar 03 Sanders wins California, Super Tuesday’s biggest prize

  2. Read Mar 07 Romney Won Most States on Super Tuesday, But His Weaknesses Stick

  3. Read Mar 02 Will COVID-19 ruin your travel plans? Follow these 3 tips

  4. Read Mar 04 6 takeaways from Super Tuesday elections

  5. Watch Mar 03 Momentum delivers Biden significant Super Tuesday wins

The Latest