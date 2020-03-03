What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks during a press conference at his campaign office in Little Havana, Miami, Florida, March 3, 2020. Photo by Marco Bello Reuters
Bloomberg wins American Samoa primary

Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii have won their first delegates thanks to American Samoa.

The island has six Democratic delegates and their caucus awarded five to Bloomberg and one to Gabbard, who hails from Hawaii.

Bloomberg got nearly half the votes, followed by Gabbard’s 29%. Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren all were below the 15% threshold, said island party executive director Andrew Bergquist.

