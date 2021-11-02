Boston elects first woman and Asian American as mayor

BOSTON (AP) — Boston voters for the 1st time have elected a woman and Asian American as mayor, tapping Michelle Wu for city’s top job.

Michelle Wu, 36, the first Asian American city councilor there, faced fellow city councilor Annissa Essaibi George, 47, an Arab Polish American.

Wu, who is Taiwanese American, received a coveted endorsement from acting mayor Kim Janey, who was elevated to the post when the former mayor resigned. Janey was the city’s first Black and first female mayor.

