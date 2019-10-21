What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Former HUD Secretary and Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro speaks to members of the media the morning after participating in the first U.S. 2020 presidential election Democratic candidates debate in Miami, Florida, on June 27, 2019. Photo by Mike Segar/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

Castro says his 2020 campaign needs $800,000 in 10 days

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro is announcing he needs to raise $800,000 in the next 10 days or he’ll drop out of the presidential race.

Castro made the announcement Monday in a fundraising email, saying his campaign is in “dire need” of resources. Castro says without the money he won’t be able to make the November debate and his campaign “will have to shut down.”

READ MORE: What does Julián Castro believe? Where the candidate stands on 8 issues

The plea is similar to one made by New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker last month. Booker netted $2.1 million in 10 days, after a number of his opponents and other elected officials rallied around him and encouraged people to give.

Castro has been polling at the bottom of the pack and during the third quarter raised just $3.5 million. Castro ended the quarter with less than $700,000 cash on hand.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Oct 17 ‘He lied.’ Ohio voters struggle after Trump promised jobs

  2. Read Oct 21 Your political views can predict how you pronounce certain words

  3. Watch Oct 18 A groundbreaking exhibition finally tells the stories of Native women artists

  4. Watch Oct 18 Shields and Brooks on Trump’s Syria ‘blunder,’ impeachment outlook

  5. Read Oct 18 Youth suicide rates are on the rise in the U.S.

The Latest