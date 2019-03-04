What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump are pictured at the APEC Summit in Danang, Vietnam on Nov. 11, 2017. File photo by Jorge Silva/Reuters
Congress seeks info on private Trump-Putin chats

Politics

WASHINGTON — Three House committees are asking the White House and the State Department for any information on private conversations between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, including an interview with an interpreter who sat in on their one-on-one meeting in Helsinki last summer.

The broad requests from the House intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight and Reform committees ask for the substance of Trump and Putin’s conversations in person and by phone and for information on whether those conversations had any impact on U.S. foreign policy. They are also asking whether Trump tried to conceal any conversations.

The committees ask for interviews with “linguists, translators or interpreters” who in any way listened to those conversations. Trump and Putin met privately in Helsinki in July for more than two hours with only interpreters present.

The Latest