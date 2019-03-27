What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Congress to explore FAA oversight of Boeing planes after two fatal crashes

Politics

NEW YORK — Congressional hearings into the Federal Aviation Administration’s oversight of Boeing before and after two deadly crashes of its 737 Max, which claimed a total of 346 lives, are about to begin.

Among those expected to testify before the Senate aviation subcommittee Wednesday is the Transportation Department’s inspector general, who is leading a review of the FAA and Boeing. Calvin Scovel is expected to reveal plans to significantly revamp the FAA’s oversight of airplane construction.

Acting FAA Administrator Daniel Elwell will testify that Boeing submitted an application on Jan. 21 spelling out changes it planned to make to crucial flight-control software on the 737 Max — the same system that is suspected of playing a role in the Oct. 29 crash of a Lion Air jet in Indonesia and the March 10 plunge of an Ethiopian Airlines Max.

The Transportation Department watchdog has previously raised questions about the FAA’s certification of Boeing planes and the seemingly close relationship between some agency managers and Boeing.

