What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

Court says Deutsche Bank does not have Trump’s personal tax returns

Politics

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court revealed Thursday that President Donald Trump’s longtime lender, Deutsche Bank, does not have Trump’s personal tax returns.

The bank previously said it has certain tax records Congress wants in its investigation of the president’s finances.

The records are part of the bank’s response to a subpoena asking the bank for a host of documents related to Trump and his family.

Trump has sued to block two House committees from getting the records. Deutsche Bank, meanwhile, declined to say whose tax records it has, citing privacy rules.

That prompted a challenge from several news organizations who asked the U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals to unseal a letter the bank had filed with the court about the records.

The appeals court declined that request but said in a ruling Thursday that the only relevant tax returns the bank has “are not those of the president.”

The court did not identify whose records the bank has. The bank has said it also has tax records “related to parties not named in the subpoenas but who may constitute ‘immediate family'” of individuals named in the document request.

Lawmakers have said they are seeking the banking records as they investigate possible “foreign influence in the U.S. political process.”

Trump has long declined to release his tax returns and wants to block two House committees from getting the records, calling their document requests unlawful.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Aug 29 After decades of pushing bachelor’s degrees, U.S. needs more tradespeople

  2. Read Oct 10 Support for Trump impeachment inquiry rises, new poll shows

  3. Read Oct 09 Record number of colleges stop requiring the SAT and ACT amid questions of fairness

  4. Read Oct 10 WATCH: Giuliani’s associates arrested attempting to leave country, U.S. attorney says

  5. Read Oct 08 Is a vaping-linked lung illness a public health crisis? That depends on who you ask

The Latest