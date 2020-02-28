What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

Court won’t order former White House counsel McGahn to testify before House

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a setback for Democrats in Congress, a federal appeals court has ruled that judges have no role to play in the subpoena fight between the House of Representatives and the Trump administration over the testimony of high-ranking officials.

The decision Friday from a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit undoes a lower court ruling that would have forced former White House counsel Donald McGahn to appear before Congress. It is likely to doom efforts to get other high-ranking officials to testify in House investigations of President Donald Trump.

Lawmakers could ask the full appeals court to weigh in or appeal to the Supreme Court. But time is getting short if the House hopes to have McGahn or other officials testify before elections in November.

The House Judiciary Committee first subpoenaed McGahn in April 2019 and went to court in August to try to enforce the subpoena.
A trial judge ruled in November that the president’s close advisers do not have the absolute immunity from testifying to Congress that the administration claimed.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Feb 28 Why it’s too early to compare COVID-19 with the flu

  2. Read Feb 28 Trump again picks Rep. John Ratcliffe to be nation’s top intelligence official

  3. Read Nov 16 Have Americans forgotten the history of this deadly flu?

  4. Watch Feb 27 An infectious disease specialist on what we do and don’t know about COVID-19

  5. Read Feb 28 ‘It’s nothing but talk.’ In South Carolina, rural voters want change

The Latest