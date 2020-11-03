What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

#yourvoicematters

Election 2020

Nov. 3, 2020

Presidential

Check all election results

Featured stories

See all

2020 Democratic U.S. presidential candidate former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper speaks during the Presidential Gun Sense Forum in Des Moines, Iowa, August 10, 2019. Photo by Scott Morgan/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

John Hickenlooper ousts Gardner in Colorado, securing key Senate seat for Democrats

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat John Hickenlooper has defeated Republican Sen. Cory Gardner in Colorado. It’s the first seat that the Democrats have picked up on election night.

Colorado is a state that’s shifted strongly to the left since Gardner’s election to the Senate in 2014.

Hickenlooper is a popular former two-term governor who repeatedly tied Gardner to President Donald Trump during the race.

Graphic by PBS NewsHour based on AP data.

Gardner promoted his work on a sweeping public lands bill, a national suicide prevention hotline he launched and various federal dollars he secured for Colorado. But he avoided criticism of the president and struggled to distinguish himself from Trump’s words and policies.

Democrats have won every statewide race since Gardner’s election, with the exception of a board of regents position in 2016.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 03 WATCH LIVE: Election 2020 – PBS NewsHour special coverage

  2. Read Nov 03 Republican Lindsey Graham survives challenge from Jaime Harrison in South Carolina

  3. Read Nov 03 Democrat Joe Biden wins Virginia

  4. Read Nov 03 Trump wins 5 more states, Biden adds 2 states

  5. Read Nov 03 Here’s when polls close in every state

How the U.S. has stepped up fight against foreign disinformation

Politics Oct 29

The Latest