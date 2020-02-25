Democrats debate whether Medicare for All is liability in 2020 election

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders says his government-based “Medicare for All” health care plan won’t cost as much as many estimate and is the best possible option for the country.

The Vermont senator said during Tuesday night’s debate in Charleston, South Carolina, that it’s best to guarantee health care for everyone, not rely on a variety of separate insurance plans.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar said that more was needed in the health care debate than “broken promises that sound good on bumper stickers.” The rest of the field lobbed criticism at Sanders on Tuesday’s stage as expected, given his elevated profile following wins in earlier contests.

California billionaire Tom Steyer said that Sanders’ plan “shows a huge risk for the Democratic Party.”

Former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg says the cost of Bernie Sanders’ health care plan “adds up to four more years of Donald Trump.”

He also says it would make California Republican Kevin McCarthy the speaker of the House and stop Democrats from winning back control of the U.S. Senate.

At Tuesday night’s debate, Buttigieg echoed Democrats who have warned that a Sanders nomination would harm candidates running in down-ticket races. Buttigieg says Democratic candidates who flipped House seats in 2018 don’t want to defend Sanders’ policies on “Medicare for All.”

He said, “The time has come for us to stop acting like the presidency is the only office that matters.”