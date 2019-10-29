What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Democrats unveil impeachment resolution to vote on Thursday

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats have introduced a resolution that authorizes the next phase of the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

The eight-page resolution released Tuesday calls for open hearings and requires the intelligence committee to submit a report outlining its findings and recommendations.

READ MORE: Full text of the House impeachment inquiry resolution

Rules Committee Chairman James McGovern of Massachusetts said the resolution provides “a clear path forward” as the House begins a public phase of the impeachment inquiry, which has largely been conducted behind closed doors.

The House is expected to vote on the resolution on Thursday as Democrats aim to nullify complaints from Trump and his Republicans allies that the impeachment process is illegitimate and unfair.

Democrats insist they aren’t yielding to Republican pressure and dismissed a GOP argument that impeachment can’t begin without a formal House vote.

