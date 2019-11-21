Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
& NewsMatch will match it!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Impeachment Inquiries

November 21, 2019

Watch

Who is testifying?

Fiona Hill

David Holmes

Who is testifying next?

Nov 23

None scheduled yet

Nov 21

Fiona Hill

Nov 21

David Holmes

Nov 23

None scheduled yet

Learn more

Watch Live Live Chat Subscribe Impeachment 101
By —

Associated Press

Democrats will decide ‘in the coming days’ how to proceed with impeachment inquiry

Politics

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff says Democrats will decide “in the coming days” what response is appropriate after hearing from a dozen witnesses in seven House impeachment hearings.

The seventh hearing began Thursday morning with witnesses Fiona Hill, a former White House national security aide, and David Holmes, a foreign service officer serving in Kyiv. Democrats are investigating President Donald Trump’s dealings in Ukraine as he pushed the country to investigate Democrats and withheld military aid.

Republicans have argued that Trump did nothing illegal. California Rep. Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the panel, said Thursday “marks the merciful end of this spectacle.”

WATCH LIVE: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 5

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 18 WATCH LIVE: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 5

  2. Read Nov 20 WATCH: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 4

  3. Read Nov 21 Read Fiona Hill’s full opening statement in Trump impeachment hearing

  4. Read Sep 27 Who’s who in the Trump impeachment inquiry?

  5. Watch Nov 20 Why Gordon Sondland’s public testimony was ‘extraordinary’

The Latest