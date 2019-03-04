What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Attorney General Eric Holder, seen in this 2012 file photo, ends his tenure at the Justice Department Monday. Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

Eric Holder rules out 2020 run, says he’ll focus on redistricting

Politics

WASHINGTON — Former Attorney General Eric Holder says he’s not running for president in 2020.

Holder, a Democrat, said in a Monday opinion piece in The Washington Post that he’ll focus on redistricting, the process of reconfiguring electoral districts.

Holder served under President Barack Obama and is chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, which has sued states over voting rights issues and legislative redistricting.

Holder did not say which of the Democratic presidential candidates he might endorse but said there are many “good options.” He said candidates must focus on addressing climate change, immigration and ensuring that a Democrat is elected president in 2020.

Holder said it’s important to make sure the election is “free from foreign interference,” a reference to Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

READ MORE: The House Democrats’ blueprint for taking on Trump and Republicans

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Mar 03 Why America’s policies toward mothers need to be fixed

  2. Read Mar 01 Read a chapter from ‘The Uninhabitable Earth,’ a dire warning on climate change

  3. Read Feb 26 Most Americans don’t realize state funding for higher ed fell by billions

  4. Read Mar 01 WATCH: New York Times columnist David Brooks calls on Americans to transcend their differences

  5. Read Mar 03 House to query 60 Trump officials in obstruction probe

Supreme Court upholds Texas voting districts in racial gerrymandering case

Politics Jun 25

The Latest