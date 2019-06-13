Visit CANVAS arts and culture

Discover and discuss how art defines us and our communities

Visit CANVAS

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway speaks with the news media after giving an interview to Fox News outside of the White House in Washington, U.S. May 23, 2019. Photo by Leah Millis/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

Federal agency recommends firing of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway

Politics

WASHINGTON — A federal watchdog agency on Thursday recommended that White House counselor Kellyanne Conway be fired for repeatedly violating a law that limits certain political activities of federal employees.

The U.S. Office of Special Counsel, which is unrelated to special counsel Robert Mueller’s office, said Conway is a “repeat offender” of the Hatch Act by disparaging Democratic presidential candidates while speaking in her official capacity during television interviews and on social media.

Conway told reporters who encountered her in the White House press office, “I have no reaction.”

White House spokesman Steven Groves called the watchdog agency’s decision “unprecedented” and “deeply flawed” and said it violated Conway’s constitutional rights to free speech and due process.

“Its decisions seem to be influenced by media pressure and liberal organizations — and perhaps OSC should be mindful of its own mandate to act in a fair, impartial, non-political manner, and not misinterpret or weaponize the Hatch Act,” Groves said in a statement.

The Office of Special Counsel noted that, during a May 29 media interview, Conway minimized the significance of the law as applied to her.

When asked about the Hatch Act, the office stated that she replied: “If you’re trying to silence me through the Hatch Act, it’s not going to work,” and “Let me know when the jail sentence starts.”

The office had found in March 2018 that Conway violated the Hatch Act during two television interviews in which she advocated for and against candidates in the 2017 Alabama special election for U.S. Senate.

Career government officials found to have violated the Hatch Act can be fired, suspended or demoted, and fined up to $1,000.

Conway has been an unwavering defender of President Donald Trump on cable news. Trump has praised her for her “success” in her career.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Jun 11 Abused nuns reveal stories of rape, forced abortions

  2. Read Jun 12 The flow of guns from the U.S. to Mexico is getting lost in the border debate

  3. Read Jun 11 WATCH: Jon Stewart says Congress ‘should be ashamed’ over inaction on helping 9/11 first responders

  4. Read Jun 13 Federal agency recommends firing of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway

  5. Watch Jun 11 Why 36 million American adults can’t read enough to work — and how to help them

News Wrap: Kellyanne Conway broke law by advocating for Roy Moore, says federal watchdog

Politics Mar 06

The Latest