What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

#yourvoicematters

Democratic National Convention

Day 1

Schedule

10am ET

Politics This Morning Replay

6pm ET

PBS NewsHour in 0 hours

7pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention pre-show with Daniel Bush in 1 hour

8pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Analysis with Judy Woodruff in 2 hours

9pm ET

Democratic National Convention Day 1 in 3 hours

Latest Election News

See all

The seal of the Central Intelligence Agency is displayed at the original headquarters building in Langley, Virginia. Photo by Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
By —

Eric Tucker, Associated Press

Former CIA officer charged with giving China classified info

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former CIA officer and contract linguist for the FBI has been charged with spying for China, including by disclosing secret tradecraft and information on sources to intelligence officers, according to a court documents unsealed Monday.

Alexander Yuk Ching Ma is accused of revealing government secrets to Chinese intelligence officers in a hotel room in Hong Kong during a three-day period in March 2001, and of continuing to remain in touch with them even after he took a job with the FBI.

Ma was charged in federal court in Honolulu with conspiring to gather and communicate national defense information for a foreign nation.

He was arrested last week after a recent sting operation in which prosecutors say Ma accepted cash from an undercover law enforcement officer and revealed that he wanted the “motherland” to succeed.

No defense lawyer was listed on court records for him.

The case was first reported by NBC News.

By —

Eric Tucker, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Aug 17 Trump retweets purported audio of Biden call with Ukraine

  2. Read Aug 17 Trump visits Midwest battleground as DNC kicks off

  3. Read Aug 17 WATCH LIVE: Trump visits Wisconsin to speak about the economy

  4. Read Aug 14 What to expect from the Democratic and Republican National Conventions

  5. Read Aug 17 How to watch the 2020 national conventions

The Latest