House Oversight and Reform Committee chairman Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) arrives at the committee contempt votes on whether to find Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt of Congress for withholding Census documents on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., June 12, 2019. Photo by Yuri Gripas/Reuters
Funeral services for Rep. Elijah Cummings set for Oct. 25

Politics

BALTIMORE (AP) — A wake and funeral for U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings will be held next week at the church where he worshipped for nearly four decades.

The Baltimore Sun reports that services for the Maryland Democrat are scheduled for Oct. 25 at New Psalmist Baptist Church.

A spokeswoman said the wake will begin at 8 a.m. at the church, followed by the funeral at 10 a.m. Bishop Walter S. Thomas Jr., the church’s pastor, will deliver the eulogy in the 4,000-seat sanctuary.

Cummings died Thursday at age 68 due to complications from longstanding health problems.

Cummings was the powerful chairman of a U.S. House committee that investigated President Donald Trump. He was a civil rights leader and passionate advocate for the poor in his district, including a large portion of Baltimore.

