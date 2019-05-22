Join us on a journey to Antarctica

Audience members clap as Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) is introduced during a campaign stop at A&E Coffee and Tea in Apotheca in Goffstown, New Hampshire, on May 10, 2019. Photo by Brian Snyder/Reuters
Gillibrand proposes more access to maternal care and adoption

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand says she wants to improve women’s access to maternal care and make adoptions and high-tech fertility treatments more accessible to those who want children.

The New York senator said Wednesday she’s proposing a Family Bill of Rights that would improve access to obstetrician-gynecologists while making adoptions or in vitro fertilization accessible for everyone wanting children, regardless of income, religion or sexual orientation.

The plan also would provide baby bundles for new parents, with items like diapers, onesies and a small mattress. It also includes paid family leave, universal prekindergarten programs and expanded child care tax credits.

Gillibrand proposes paying for the measures with a 0.1% tax on financial transactions like stock purchases, which she says would generate $777 billion over 10 years.

