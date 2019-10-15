Giuliani will not comply with House impeachment subpoena

Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, will not comply with a subpoena related to the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry. The subpoena is for information related to Giuliani’s work in Ukraine and allegations that he helped pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

On Tuesday, lawyer Jon Sale sent a letter to the House Intelligence Committee saying Giuliani would not participate in the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry. Sale wrote that the inquiry “appears to be an unconstitutional, baseless and illegitimate ‘impeachment inquiry.’”

“The subpoena is overbroad, unduly burdensome and seeks documents beyond the scope of legitimate inquiry,” Sale wrote. “Moreover, documents sought in the subpoena are protected by attorney-client, attorney work-product, and executive privileges.”

Sale also said Giuliani’s noncompliance should be regarded as him adopting “all the positions set forth” by the White House on Oct. 8 when White House counsel Pat Cipollone informed Congress that the Trump administration would not comply with document requests from House Democrats.

Democrats, including House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Ca., have said they would take any noncompliance of subpoenas as evidence of obstruction of Congress.

“An official working on the impeachment inquiry” responded to Giuliani’s noncompliance letter, telling PBS NewsHour that “witnesses do not get to choose whether to comply with a duly-authorized subpoena, or to pick their investigators—not in the justice system, not in the Congress, and not in our democracy.”

That same official said that “if Rudy Giuliani and the President truly have nothing to hide about their actions, Giuliani will comply—otherwise, we will be forced to consider this as additional evidence of obstruction.”

On Tuesday, Giuliani told PBS NewsHour that he views his work in Ukraine as “intertwined” with his work as Trump’s personal attorney. He added that he would “need an independent opinion” to confirm what information, if any, he could divulge.

MORE: Rudy Giuliani tells me his role as Pres Trump's personal attorney is "intertwined" with his work in Ukraine and his looking into Joe and Hunter Biden. Giuliani sees House Democrats' subpoena as "raising attorney client privilege" issues.

“Raising attorney client privilege?,” Giuliani said via text message, “Is there no Constitution?”

Attorney-client privilege is not mentioned in the Constitution.

Giuliani said that he would no longer be working with Sale as his lawyer and will move forward without a lawyer in the face of the probes. Sale filed the letter on behalf of Giuliani on the same day of the subpoena deadline set by House Democrats.