GOP challenger wins House race in Florida

Republican Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez has won a House seat in Florida, defeating freshman Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

Gimenez, a former firefighter, prevailed in a district that stretches from the Miami suburbs to Key West. The seat has swung back and forth between Democrats and Republicans for several elections.

The Cuban-born Gimenez was helped by President Donald Trump’s strong appeal to Cuban voters. Gimenez made restoring the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic one of his top campaign issues.

Florida has long been a COVID-19 hotspot, with more than 16,000 deaths in the state, including more than 3,500 in Miami-Dade County.

Mucarsel-Powell, who is originally from Ecuador, also stressed recovery from the pandemic as a major priority.

